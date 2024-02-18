Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 million, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Koss by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Koss during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

