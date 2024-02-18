StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PGTI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

PGTI opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $80,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,334,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at $12,880,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at $581,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at $5,483,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

