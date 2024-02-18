TD Securities Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$39.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.89.

Get Hydro One alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hydro One

Hydro One Stock Performance

Hydro One Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE H opened at C$40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$32.79 and a 12 month high of C$40.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.47. The stock has a market cap of C$24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hydro One news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$39.03 per share, with a total value of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.