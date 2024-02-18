goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$195.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
GSY has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$186.33.
goeasy Trading Down 1.2 %
goeasy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.38%.
Insider Transactions at goeasy
In other news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. Company insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.
