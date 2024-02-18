Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$31.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MFC. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.00.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$33.30 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$23.69 and a 12-month high of C$33.59. The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

