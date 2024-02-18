Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $12.50

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.38. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,193,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,255,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,549,505. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 325,506 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 109,652 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 583.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,733,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

See Also

