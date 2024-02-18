WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Oppenheimer

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WCC. StockNews.com raised shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WESCO International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.83.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC stock opened at $145.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.85. WESCO International has a one year low of $121.90 and a one year high of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Venator Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

