United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.80.

UTHR opened at $214.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $261.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

