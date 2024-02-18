Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $215.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Waste Management stock opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.37. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $202.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,010.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,008 shares of company stock worth $9,049,135. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

