Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.14.

H stock opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $134.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day moving average of $116.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 13.39%.

In other news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $68,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

