ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Short Interest Up 6.8% in January

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $106.54 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $152,203.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,877 shares in the company, valued at $869,472.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ICU Medical by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

