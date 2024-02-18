GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,820

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,650 ($20.84) to GBX 1,820 ($22.99) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.63) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,668.89 ($21.08).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,676.40 ($21.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,541.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,471.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,397.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,682.60 ($21.25).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 5,333.33%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 478 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.31) per share, with a total value of £6,931 ($8,753.47). In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 478 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.31) per share, with a total value of £6,931 ($8,753.47). Also, insider Julie Brown acquired 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,583 ($19.99) per share, with a total value of £306,468.80 ($387,053.30). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,846 shares of company stock worth $31,353,276. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

