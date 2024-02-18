Desjardins Lowers Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$18.50

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NBLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a tender rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.93.

NBLY opened at C$18.37 on Wednesday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a one year low of C$12.05 and a one year high of C$25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$822.98 million, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.18%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 3,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.36, for a total transaction of C$55,685.88. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

