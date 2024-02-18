F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FNB. Raymond James boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FNB

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.49 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $49,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 535.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,871 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 706.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,208,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,293 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.