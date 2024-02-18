ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

