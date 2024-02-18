ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 1.2 %

ABIO opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.17. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

