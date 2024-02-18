Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 19th. Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.8 %

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $463,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,790,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,617,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 106,352 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSM. Raymond James lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

