Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

CCO stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $869.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,386,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 135,971 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

