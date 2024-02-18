CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CVU stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

