Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

DND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DND

Dye & Durham Trading Down 0.8 %

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

DND opened at C$13.10 on Wednesday. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$7.46 and a one year high of C$21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$875.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.82%.

Insider Transactions at Dye & Durham

In related news, insider Plantro Ltd. acquired 1,074,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.10 per share, with a total value of C$13,001,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,139,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,800. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.