Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
DND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DND
Dye & Durham Trading Down 0.8 %
Dye & Durham Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.82%.
Insider Transactions at Dye & Durham
In related news, insider Plantro Ltd. acquired 1,074,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.10 per share, with a total value of C$13,001,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,139,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,800. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.