Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DND. CIBC cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

TSE DND opened at C$13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.09. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$7.46 and a 1 year high of C$21.32. The company has a market cap of C$875.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -2.82%.

In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.42 per share, with a total value of C$576,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,139,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,800. 29.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

