Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INE. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.14.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.35 and a 1-year high of C$15.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38.

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.