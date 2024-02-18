Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INE. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.14.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
