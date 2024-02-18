Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Up 6.7% in January

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,030,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gold Fields by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,995 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,427 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:GFI opened at $13.57 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

