Short Interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Increases By 6.8%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 75.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

Imperial Petroleum stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. Imperial Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Imperial Petroleum by 185.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54,688 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

