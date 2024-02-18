Insider Buying: Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Insider Acquires £7,350 in Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) insider Will Whitehorn bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £7,350 ($9,282.65).

Will Whitehorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Will Whitehorn bought 5,000 shares of Good Energy Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £12,350 ($15,597.37).

Good Energy Group Stock Down 2.4 %

GOOD stock opened at GBX 242 ($3.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.87 million, a P/E ratio of 208.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 340.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 265.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39. Good Energy Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 155 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 426 ($5.38).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

