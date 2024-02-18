Insider Buying: Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Insider Buys £50,000 in Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) insider Linda Hickey purchased 50,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($63,147.26).

Greencore Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON GNC opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.29) on Friday. Greencore Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 68.35 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.90 ($1.34). The company has a market cap of £483.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,464.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

