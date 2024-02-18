Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$104.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$82.61 and a 1 year high of C$107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$103.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.69.
Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.779 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
