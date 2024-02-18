Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$104.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$82.61 and a 1 year high of C$107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$103.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.69.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.779 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Joseph Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.97, for a total value of C$2,853,586.51. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Joseph Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.97, for a total value of C$2,853,586.51. Also, Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total value of C$223,029.36. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,123,227. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

