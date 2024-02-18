Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$90.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital downgraded Shopify from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at C$109.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.87. The company has a market cap of C$132.64 billion, a PE ratio of -90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$53.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.23.

In other Shopify news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total value of C$4,203,253.88. In other news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total value of C$4,203,253.88. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.90, for a total value of C$380,027.70. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,544 shares of company stock worth $4,905,409. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

