SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$22.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins set a C$22.75 target price on shares of SSR Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.39.

About SSR Mining

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$6.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.10 and a 1-year high of C$23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

