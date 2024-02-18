Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.62.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE TD opened at C$80.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$75.89 and a 12-month high of C$93.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$82.19.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.9324727 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. In related news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. Insiders sold 57,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.