Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOY. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.38.

Spin Master Trading Up 0.3 %

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$35.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$31.51 and a 1 year high of C$39.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total transaction of C$296,452.97. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

