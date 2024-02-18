Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

WEF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank set a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.75.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Stock Down 4.4 %

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Shares of WEF opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.63 and a one year high of C$1.33. The company has a market cap of C$205.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.78.

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.