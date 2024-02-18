Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
WEF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank set a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.75.
Western Forest Products Stock Down 4.4 %
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.
