Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $9.64 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $349.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $352.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

