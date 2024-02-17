WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 28,133 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,133 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $139.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

