Balentine LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.1 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,429,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,701,085. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

