Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $24.28 on Friday, reaching $782.06. 5,009,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,873. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $794.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $636.56 and a 200 day moving average of $590.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.42 billion, a PE ratio of 134.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

