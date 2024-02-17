Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $40,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $137.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $138.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.54.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

