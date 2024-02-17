Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,101 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.27% of Zoetis worth $215,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,390. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.07. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.