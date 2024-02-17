Balentine LLC Sells 224 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 58.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 28.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 909.0% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of UNP traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $251.65. The company has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

