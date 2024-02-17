QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $9.29 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 62,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $212.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.27 and a 200-day moving average of $169.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $214.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

