QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $13.84 Million Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 143,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $106.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.08.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

