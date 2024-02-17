Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,058,536 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,073,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $668,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.12. 2,084,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $138.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $301,008.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,021.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $301,008.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

