The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Boosted by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after buying an additional 246,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 22.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,987,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,281 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.35. 3,899,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,402. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $368.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market cap of $360.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

