Lcnb Corp Acquires 75 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lcnb Corp grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 686,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after acquiring an additional 41,048 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,542,000 after purchasing an additional 61,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,132,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $342.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.03 and its 200-day moving average is $295.35.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $17,475,982. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

