Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,625 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Adobe by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 7.4 %

ADBE stock traded down $43.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $546.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,328,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,498. The business has a 50-day moving average of $601.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.31. The firm has a market cap of $247.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

