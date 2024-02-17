Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,252,000 after purchasing an additional 258,036 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fiserv by 15.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 32.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,157,000 after acquiring an additional 274,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $3,560,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.99 and a 1 year high of $148.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.54.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,078,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

