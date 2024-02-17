QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,652,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,691,054 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,183,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,429,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,701,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $170.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

