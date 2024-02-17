Fmr LLC Buys 674,583 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,583 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.41% of U.S. Bancorp worth $1,238,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

USB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. 7,287,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,758,274. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

