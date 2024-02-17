Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $9.98 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $86.11 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

