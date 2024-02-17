DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,674 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $19,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 927,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,122,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,586,000 after acquiring an additional 60,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 13,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.